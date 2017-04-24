Monument review includes oceans, tribal lands and Sequoias
President Donald Trump's call to review 24 national monuments established by three former presidents puts in limbo protections on large swaths of land home to ancient cliff dwellings, towering Sequoias, deep, canyons and oceans habitats where seals, whales and sea turtles roam. Trump and other critics say presidents have lost sight of the original purpose of the law created by President Theodore Roosevelt that was designed to protect particular historical or archaeological sites rather than wide expanses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|46
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,522,868
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|240,365
|Comments
|25 min
|Pete
|49
|Warren says she a was troubleda by Obama speaki...
|3 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|4 hr
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill...
|5 hr
|Soul Train
|91
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC