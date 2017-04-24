Monument review includes oceans, trib...

Monument review includes oceans, tribal lands and Sequoias

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

President Donald Trump's call to review 24 national monuments established by three former presidents puts in limbo protections on large swaths of land home to ancient cliff dwellings, towering Sequoias, deep, canyons and oceans habitats where seals, whales and sea turtles roam. Trump and other critics say presidents have lost sight of the original purpose of the law created by President Theodore Roosevelt that was designed to protect particular historical or archaeological sites rather than wide expanses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 min Lawrence Wolf 46
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min ritedownthemiddle 1,522,868
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 240,365
News Comments 25 min Pete 49
News Warren says she a was troubleda by Obama speaki... 3 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 4 hr huntcoyotes 121
News Top StoryTrump tells young immigrants in US ill... 5 hr Soul Train 91
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC