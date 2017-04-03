Mitt Romney is reportedly considering running for Utah senate...

Mitt Romney is reportedly considering...

SFGate

Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential nominee and Massachusetts governor, is reportedly considering a 2018 run to replace Utah Republican Orinn Hatch in the Senate. Romney has been discussing the possible bid with top Republicans in Washington and Utah, according to a Thursday report in The Atlantic .

