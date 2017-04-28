Michelle Obama dishes on White House ...

Michelle Obama dishes on White House life, says she won't run for office

"I wouldn't ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it's not just you, it's your whole family," she told attendees of the American Institute of Architects' annual conference on Thursday, according to the Sentinel . "Plus, there's so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won't have the burden of political baggage."

