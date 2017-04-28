Michelle Obama dishes on White House life, says she won't run for office
Michelle Obama dishes on White House life, says she won't run for office Michelle Obama told a group of architects in Orlando that she Check out this story on dailyworld.com: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/04/28/michelle-obama-dishes-white-house-life-says-she-wont-run-office/307459001/ "I wouldn't ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it's not just you, it's your whole family," she told attendees of the American Institute of Architects' annual conference on Thursday, according to the Sentinel . "Plus, there's so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won't have the burden of political baggage."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|RoxLo
|1,523,522
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|Go Trump
|8,553
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|21 min
|Justice Dale
|240,396
|U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim...
|26 min
|spud
|3
|Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|23
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|2 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|69
|Trump isn't going to get the health care victor...
|3 hr
|FireyFellow44
|7
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC