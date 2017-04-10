Michelle and Barack Obama escape to F...

Michelle and Barack Obama escape to French Polynesia: How to holiday like the couple

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Barack Obama is making the most of his new found freedom after the end of his presidency in January. The former US President has spent the last three weeks in French Polynesia, where he has reportedly been working on writing his memoirs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Homer 1,515,685
News Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US lever... 7 min Mikey 29
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 8 min Tm Cln 7,931
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min NotSoDivineMsM 239,951
News COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev... 25 min Joe Balls 44
News Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties 26 min spocko 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 33 min Blue America 185
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC