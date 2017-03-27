McConnell, Schumer square off ahead o...

McConnell, Schumer square off ahead of Gorsuch votes

The Senate's top Republican and Democrat on Sunday presaged the floor battle to come this week over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, offering opposing views on the likelihood of his confirmation that set the stage for a "nuclear" showdown when the chamber votes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" that President Donald Trump's nominee would soon be seated on the high court.

