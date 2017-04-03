Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress
There are 7 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 15 hrs ago, titled Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday encouraged her successor to remember the American people are the Department of Justice's clients, not the president or Congress. "I would urge people who are taking over the department now to remember this is the Department of Justice for everyone," she said, without mentioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions by name.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
She should have practiced what she is preaching.
Anybody want to discuss grandkids with her?
|
Since: Mar 09
11,147
The Left Coast
|
#2 4 hrs ago
To be fair, Lynch did put a few select people above the rest. Hillary, Bill and the 'family foundation' all got a free pass.
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Yeah, sure. I've run into a whole lot of liberal politicians that get very petulant when you put the people first....especially when that includes straight, White males.
It doesn't matter what you say anymore. You didn't do. Nobody is listening.
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Elect a clown ... expect a circus! There is the real world and then there is The Trump Edition. Politics in America indeed has become a reality show. No matter how terrifying, funny, or just plain stupid, we’ve all become familiar with the cast of characters, and each day America can’t help but tune in. Our (so called) President has turned the presidency into entertainment.
|
Since: Nov 16
3,893
Location hidden
|
#5 2 hrs ago
Lynch was born on May 21, 1959, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her mother was a school librarian and her father a Baptist minister. As a child, she spent hours with her father, watching court proceedings in the courthouse of Durham, North Carolina. Her early interest in court proceedings was compounded by stories of her grandfather, a sharecropper and pastor, who in the 1930s helped people move to the north to escape persecution under the racist Jim Crow laws of the time. Lynch earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and American literature from Harvard College in 1981 and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1984, where she was a member of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and was a charter member of the Xi Tau chapter of the sorority while at Harvard
Lynch married Stephen Hargrove in 2007. In her personal life she uses her married name, Loretta Lynch Hargrove. Her husband has two children from a previous marriage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loretta_Lynch
Attorney General Loretta Lynch: Unknown, though she comes from a long line of Baptist ministers.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/...
The father and grandfather of Loretta Lynch were, both, Church leaders...
|
#6 1 hr ago
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.
|
#7 1 hr ago
She sounds like she's adding fuel to the fire with the Blacks, if your statement is true.There will always be people stirring up the pot for their own purposes.People are immuned/numb to this and don't listen.The media may portray a different story for coverage, but people look the other way at lies.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|No Surprize
|1,514,141
|Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi...
|6 min
|Churchlady
|49
|Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee N...
|10 min
|ObamaCrat
|18
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Churchlady
|239,827
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|22 min
|tina anne
|1,263
|The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' ...
|1 hr
|Fireworks
|37
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Go Trump
|7,856
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC