Lynch: Americans must come before pre...

Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress

There are 7 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 15 hrs ago, titled Lynch: Americans must come before president, Congress. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday encouraged her successor to remember the American people are the Department of Justice's clients, not the president or Congress. "I would urge people who are taking over the department now to remember this is the Department of Justice for everyone," she said, without mentioning Attorney General Jeff Sessions by name.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 4 hrs ago
She should have practiced what she is preaching.

Anybody want to discuss grandkids with her?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,147

The Left Coast

#2 4 hrs ago
To be fair, Lynch did put a few select people above the rest. Hillary, Bill and the 'family foundation' all got a free pass.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#3 2 hrs ago
Yeah, sure. I've run into a whole lot of liberal politicians that get very petulant when you put the people first....especially when that includes straight, White males.

It doesn't matter what you say anymore. You didn't do. Nobody is listening.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 2 hrs ago
Elect a clown ... expect a circus! There is the real world and then there is The Trump Edition. Politics in America indeed has become a reality show. No matter how terrifying, funny, or just plain stupid, we’ve all become familiar with the cast of characters, and each day America can’t help but tune in. Our (so called) President has turned the presidency into entertainment.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

misbehaved

Since: Nov 16

3,893

Location hidden
#5 2 hrs ago
Lynch was born on May 21, 1959, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Her mother was a school librarian and her father a Baptist minister. As a child, she spent hours with her father, watching court proceedings in the courthouse of Durham, North Carolina. Her early interest in court proceedings was compounded by stories of her grandfather, a sharecropper and pastor, who in the 1930s helped people move to the north to escape persecution under the racist Jim Crow laws of the time. Lynch earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and American literature from Harvard College in 1981 and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1984, where she was a member of the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, and was a charter member of the Xi Tau chapter of the sorority while at Harvard

Lynch married Stephen Hargrove in 2007. In her personal life she uses her married name, Loretta Lynch Hargrove. Her husband has two children from a previous marriage.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loretta_Lynch

Attorney General Loretta Lynch: Unknown, though she comes from a long line of Baptist ministers.
http://www.patheos.com/blogs/friendlyatheist/...

The father and grandfather of Loretta Lynch were, both, Church leaders...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#6 1 hr ago
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Visitor

Reading, PA

#7 1 hr ago
USA Today wrote:
Lynch revealed herself in her farewell speech at a Black Baptist Church in Alabama. All she talked about was "Dark Days Ahead for Black America." Lynch was never interested in anything but Black plight and obstacles to Black advancement. And she has no concern for mainstream America.
She sounds like she's adding fuel to the fire with the Blacks, if your statement is true.There will always be people stirring up the pot for their own purposes.People are immuned/numb to this and don't listen.The media may portray a different story for coverage, but people look the other way at lies.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min No Surprize 1,514,141
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 6 min Churchlady 49
News Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee N... 10 min ObamaCrat 18
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min Churchlady 239,827
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 22 min tina anne 1,263
News The Latest: Tillerson says Russia has 'failed' ... 1 hr Fireworks 37
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 1 hr Go Trump 7,856
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,251 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC