Lookalike Trump, Obama, Kim offer comic relief in Hong Kong

Howard, a Chinese-Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reggie Brown impersonating former US President Barack Obama, and Dennis Alan impersonating US President Donald Trump, pose in Hong Kong, China. At a time of political tensions over US air strikes in Syria and sabre-rattling by North Korea, impersonators of President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un brought welcome laughs to the streets of Hong Kong.

