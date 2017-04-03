Lookalike Trump, Obama, Kim offer comic relief in Hong Kong

Howard, a Chinese-Australian impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reggie Brown impersonating former US President Barack Obama, and Dennis Alan impersonating US President Donald Trump, pose in Hong Kong, China. At a time of political tensions over US air strikes in Syria and sabre-rattling by North Korea, impersonators of President Donald Trump, his predecessor Barack Obama and Pyongyang leader Kim Jong Un brought welcome laughs to the streets of Hong Kong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.