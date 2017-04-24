Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan gover...

Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill

13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. Top Capitol Hill negotiators are reporting progress toward a long-sought agreement on a massive $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through Oct. 1. The House and Senate have until Friday at midnight to pass the measure to avert a government shutdown.

