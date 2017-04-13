There are on the KSNT-TV Topeka story from 15 hrs ago, titled Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties. In it, KSNT-TV Topeka reports that:

Kansas star freshman basketball player Josh Jackson has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of criminal property damage alleging he va El secretario de Estado norteamericano, Rex Tillerson, a la izquierda, y el ministro ruso de Exteriores, Serguei Lavrov, antes de sus conversaciones en MoscAo, Rusia, el miA©rcoles 12 de abril de 2017. MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn't produced any positive shift yet in Russia-U.S. relations, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.