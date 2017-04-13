Kremlin: No positive shift yet on Russia-US ties
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin's meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn't produced any positive shift yet in Russia-U.S. relations, the Kremlin said Thursday.
#1 16 hrs ago
..and none are expected. The White House isn't in charge anymore. Send your requests to the multi-national corporations as before.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,051
Location hidden
#2 15 hrs ago
Gosh, it's been 15 hours and still nothing of a major change. You clowns are so stupid.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,155
NYC
#3 15 hrs ago
Putin said ‘Nyet’ as he refused to stop his sickening addicted connection to the Iranian oil money and his obligation to protect the Syrian ‘Butcher’ Assad who uses the WMDs to kill his own people. Russia is partner of the Iranian nuke regime and the terrorist organizations leader Khomeini who calls for Holocaust of the Israeli Jews and destruction of Israel. Undoubtedly, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visit to Russia is critical for the peace in the Middle East and for the defeat and destruction of ISIS caliphate in Syria and Iraq. Putin is making historic mistake to end the visit of Tillerson getting nothing accomplished except more tension between Russia-Iran-Syria axis of evil and the civilized world. Trump always offered Russia to be part of the war against ISIs Caliphate and Putin will make attempt not to break down the relationship with America which could badly affect Russian economy. Russia is militarily weak and is not even close to being as strong as Putin might dream. With the eyes of billions of good people from all over the world watching what the evil madman dictator of North Korea will do, and with American Aircraft Carrier and other Navy ships ready with cruise missiles to destroy the North Korean nukes and their launching base, Trump will not hesitate to destroy evil and danger to the lives of millions of Americans and American allies in the pacific ocean. Enough is enough with rogue murderous dictators such as North Korean dictator, the Iranian regime terrorist Khomeini and dictator Putin of Russia who breaks the international laws and killing innocent people with no punishment by the Hillary-Kerry-Obama regime of weak coward losers. Our USD military have few options to destroy the North Korean nukes and make them pieces of junk.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
#4 15 hrs ago
President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn’t produced any positive shift yet in Russia-U.S. relations, the Kremlin said Thursday......
If only he had brought a BIG RED BUTTON with him........
#5 14 hrs ago
Hey moron, isn't kind of stressful to be foaming from the mouth 24/7?
#7 14 hrs ago
Well, if Israel started gassing people in their occupied territories, what would this country's response be?
There are no angel or devils here. It always was politics. Even violations of the Geneva Convention mean little more than a card to play in a global "game". The only question I would ask is whether or not you're tired of games.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
#8 13 hrs ago
If Israel started gassing people? First, in order for it to be apples to apples, they'd have to gas their OWN people and I can safely say that would never happen.
I still stand behind what I posted on another thread.
If it doesn't involve VITAL US interests, we have no business getting involved, especially in something that appears to be a civil war. We simply can't afford to be the World Police anymore, in both blood & treasure.
#9 13 hrs ago
The nearly 21% of Arabs living there are "their people" whether they like it or not.
If Israel gassed them, Trump would offer to resupply them.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
#11 13 hrs ago
Beats a "red line" and a stern warning......
#12 13 hrs ago
How so? I thought you didn't want us involved as world policemen.
We have a trap in circular logic here. World police vs. Civil War or Geneva Code vs. Global allies. We can't reconcile our old absolutes. I don't like expensive propaganda dances that go on for years and make our advertised values out for the phooey that they are.
#13 12 hrs ago
The "red line" and stern warning were just as effective and less costly than a bunch of inaccurate, outdated SLCMs that weren't intended to do anything other than divert attention from the noose that's tightening around Pres. Jackazzes neck.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
#14 12 hrs ago
How so? Simple. If you're going to threaten and draw the proverbial line, you have to either do something if that line is crossed or just STFU. Not backing up your threats makes you appear weak and just encourages others to take advantage.
The reconciliation is simple. Unless it affects the US or our allies (which indirectly affects us) we shouldn't be involved. If others wish to get involved in civil wars or "genocides", let them go to the UN, I thought THAT was what they were for.....
#15 12 hrs ago
Good point, except that Russia and China are both on the UN Security Counsel and tend to veto any actions against either Syria or N. Korea. I'll go out on a limb here and say that Israel is better behaved than the other puppet states, but we have a problem in the UN in that we have a security counsel to prevent the riff raff from ordering around the major players whimsically, and the major players have puppet rogue states to do their dirty deeds outside of bureaucratic meddling.
Maybe Trump is right that the UN is pointless. Maybe you knew that and just proverbially washed your hands of the problems of the victims when you brought up the UN. I guess missiles DO say more, but I still don't see how we are not being the police when we use them. Furthermore, I don't think you have an effective solution if it is based on fear. It's just postponing the fight.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,531
#16 11 hrs ago
If Russia and/or China veto any resolution then I'd simply ask "are we the only country with an army"? If those "atrocities" are that grave then why doesn't another country step up and take action? That's the problem, everyone let's us do the dirty work. Well, it's not Sweden (for example) who's out millions of dollars and thousands of lives.
I do maintain that an attack on an ally is an attack on us. We entered into mutual protection agreements like NATO so it's our responsibility to honor those.
To be perfectly blunt, I don't care about "Syrian children". I'm concerned about making sure that if OUR young people are going to be asked to sacrifice their limbs and lives, it's for something that protects America and our allies.
#17 11 hrs ago
And why were all of you Syrian victim sympathizers against Obama taking action there?
|
#18 11 hrs ago
To imply there's no shift in U.S.-Russia relations is a bit of "Fake News." There has been a great shift. Instead of Obama's timidity and inactivity regarding the "alliance" between Assad and the Russians, President Trump smashed Assad's Air Force, destroying 23 Jet Fighters. And Russia looked the other way, in tacit agreement, largely abandoning Bashar Al-Assad. And that is an enormous positive shift in U.S.-Russia relations.
#19 11 hrs ago
It's up to 23 now, is it?
By next week it will be 2 entire squadrons.
Even Mattis fumbled over the number at the press conference and said maybe it was 20, maybe not.
It was 0.
Trump warned Putin who warned Assad who had the base emptied.
#20 11 hrs ago
It's more than apparent that if Democrats didn't initiate the action, Democrats won't approve of it. And it's pathetic that after 8 years of no action from Democrats, they continue to oppose and criticize any action.
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
28,031
Location hidden
#21 11 hrs ago
LOL One of those missiles can fly through a window hundreds of miles away. They destroyed 20 aircraft which was their purpose !
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,051
Location hidden
#22 11 hrs ago
Don't forget to swallow sperm bank.
