Kansas lawmakers fail to override vet...

Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion

There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 15 hrs ago, titled Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Kansas won't be extending its health coverage to thousands of poor adults under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law after Democrats and moderate Republicans failed Monday to override conservative GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of an expansion bill. The state House voted 81-44 to override Brownback's veto of the measure, which would have expanded the state's Medicaid program to cover as many as 180,000 additional adults.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#2 3 hrs ago
If they did succeed, it probably would only be because the profiteers were gaining more then the poor anyway.

Plan on 4 years of money disappearing overseas instead of going to local criminals. Am I impressed? Not so much.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... 2 min Just Think 8
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 7 min flack 7,679
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min burnie 239,886
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 18 min Grey Ghostmoron 1,511,949
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 26 min Phil Shifley 1,222
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr payme 325
News Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15) 7 hr Trasker 13
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC