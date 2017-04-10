Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 15 hrs ago, titled Kansas lawmakers fail to override veto of Medicaid expansion. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
Kansas won't be extending its health coverage to thousands of poor adults under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law after Democrats and moderate Republicans failed Monday to override conservative GOP Gov. Sam Brownback's veto of an expansion bill. The state House voted 81-44 to override Brownback's veto of the measure, which would have expanded the state's Medicaid program to cover as many as 180,000 additional adults.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
#2 3 hrs ago
If they did succeed, it probably would only be because the profiteers were gaining more then the poor anyway.
Plan on 4 years of money disappearing overseas instead of going to local criminals. Am I impressed? Not so much.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|2 min
|Just Think
|8
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|7 min
|flack
|7,679
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|burnie
|239,886
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|Grey Ghostmoron
|1,511,949
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|26 min
|Phil Shifley
|1,222
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|payme
|325
|Jeb Bush slams Donald Trump for 'rhetoric of di... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Trasker
|13
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC