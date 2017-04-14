Justice Dept. drops federal lawsuit over North Carolina's 'bathroom bill'
The Justice Department on Friday said it was dropping a federal lawsuit filed last year against North Carolina over the state's "bathroom bill," which restricted the public bathrooms transgender people were allowed to use. Officials said that they were abandoning the lawsuit because North Carolina lawmakers last month enacted a law repealing the bathroom bill and replacing it with another measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Pete
|1,516,566
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|9 min
|Soetoro
|230
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|13 min
|Keep Voting Sheep
|1,349
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|31 min
|Gotti
|8,072
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|JRB
|240,025
|COMMENTARY: Obamas leave an image that will nev...
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|77
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|3 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|24
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC