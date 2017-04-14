Justice Dept. drops federal lawsuit o...

Justice Dept. drops federal lawsuit over North Carolina's 'bathroom bill'

The Justice Department on Friday said it was dropping a federal lawsuit filed last year against North Carolina over the state's "bathroom bill," which restricted the public bathrooms transgender people were allowed to use. Officials said that they were abandoning the lawsuit because North Carolina lawmakers last month enacted a law repealing the bathroom bill and replacing it with another measure.

