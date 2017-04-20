Justice Department debating charges against WikiLeaks members in...

Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to bring criminal charges against members of the WikiLeaks organization, taking a second look at a 2010 leak of diplomatic cables and military documents and investigating whether the group bears criminal responsibility for the more recent revelation of sensitive CIA cyber-tools, according to people familiar with the case. The Justice Department under President Barack Obama decided not to charge WikiLeaks for revealing some of the government's most sensitive secrets - concluding that doing so would be akin to prosecuting a news organization for publishing classified information.

