Justice Department debating charges a...

Justice Department debating charges against WikiLeaks members in...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to bring criminal charges against members of the WikiLeaks organization, taking a second look at a 2010 leak of diplomatic cables and military documents and investigating whether the group bears criminal responsibility for the more recent revelation of sensitive CIA cyber-tools, according to people familiar with the case. The Justice Department under President Barack Obama decided not to charge WikiLeaks for revealing some of the government's most sensitive secrets - concluding that doing so would be akin to prosecuting a news organization for publishing classified information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,519,527
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min NotSoDivineMsM 8,272
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 9 min Drumpf Disaster 1,436
News Pot shop crackdowns: Letters for Sept. 7 (Sep '09) 1 hr Librarian Losers 6
News Is Trump religious? Who cares? 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 42
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr District 1 240,240
News Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected... 4 hr Joe 6
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC