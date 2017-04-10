Iowa voters credit GOP lawmaker for opposing health bill
" Rebuffing President Donald Trump and Republican leaders on the GOP health care bill seemed like a major political misstep for Iowa Rep. David Young, who quickly was punished by a political action committee linked to Speaker Paul Ryan. Nearly three weeks later, voters in Young's southwestern Iowa district " Republicans and Democrats " say the GOP congressman made the right move.
