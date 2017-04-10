Interest in where and when Trump may ...

Interest in where and when Trump may attend church services

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this June 9, 1977 file photo, President Jimmy Carter waves as he departs the First Baptist Church in Washington with daughter Amy and daughter-in-law Caron Carter. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Yeah 1,516,868
News Trump gives generals more freedom to make decis... 31 min Geezer 15
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 41 min NotSoDivineMsM 8,080
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr NotSoDivineMsM 240,045
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 1 hr inbred Genius 1,358
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... 2 hr CodeTalker 6
News Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's v... 3 hr Jeff Brightone 3
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,336,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC