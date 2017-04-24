How many of President Donald Trump's tweets include questionable claims?
There are 3 comments on the Malvern Gazette story from 14 hrs ago, titled How many of President Donald Trump's tweets include questionable claims?. In it, Malvern Gazette reports that:
Nearly a quarter of Donald Trump's tweets have contained unproven or disputed claims since the businessman became president, an analysis by the Press Association has found. The study looked at whether statements made in tweets from the president's @realDonaldTrump account could either be backed up by publicly-available evidence, or had been disputed by other news outlets.
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
28,544
Goodby Hillary
#1 13 hrs ago
Questionable or as yet unproven?
#2 7 hrs ago
This the shining moment where everyone is forced to accept that unproven and questionable really aren't very different.
..and the biggest questionable claim is whether Nepotist Donald ever really had a plan to go with his boasting. Did he ever have a team, or will we soon see the entire White House staffing filled with family only.
The reason why Hillary was so toxic was her secret society of minions who made all rules irrelevant. Nepotist Donald can be counted on to grip tighter and tighter to his toxic ways just as Hillary did. It was only a matter of time before his enemies discovered them and used them to isolate and purge his infection.
It's too bad that neither the Republicans, the Democrats nor Donald can accept the simple task of fixing what is broke. I can state it for you in a very simple statement. The wealthy of this country want to take their assets to where they can exploit cheap labor. None of you are up to the task of stopping them because you were all dependent on the maintenance of a status quo that makes American workers into the dysfunctional losers they have become.
Watch as the rich slowly dislodge your fingers from their money, but accept it because you are losers and this is all just barking by muzzled dogs. Go ahead and believe in the world according to Nepotist Donald. Believe in the inevitable war you will be in to take your minds off of your fate. As much as you have been purging reform, the world has been purging you. The only thing that we can be sure of is that you won't change unless it is forced upon you, one way or another.
#4 23 min ago
Questionable or outright lies?
Outright lies, of course.
"Conservatives" don't deal in facts, or truth, ever.
