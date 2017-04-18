How Barack Obama quietly, gently delivered same slam on Canadian dairy as Trump

In a private meeting inside the White House, the president of the United States groaned about Canadian dairy practices to a visiting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, lamenting that regulatory changes were hurting U.S. exporters. While Donald Trump's complaint about Canadian milk this week may have been brasher, louder, and certainly more public, it carried a familiar ring to the circle of people who sat in on Trudeau meetings with Obama.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.