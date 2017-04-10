Homeland Security denies building 'de...

Homeland Security denies building 'deportation force'

6 hrs ago

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Sunday defended plans to hire thousands of additional immigration and border-control agents, saying the Trump administration's lower bar on criminal behavior by undocumented immigrants merits a larger force. Kelly, on NBC's Meet the Press , dismissed the idea that he's creating a "deportation force," and noted that U.S. law says people here illegally should leave or be deported.

