Helen Lowman has been hired as nonprofit Keep America Beautiful's new CEO and president.

15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Nonprofit Keep America Beautiful announced Tuesday the hiring of a new president and CEO, Helen Lowman , who served in several positions in President Barack Obama 's administration. Lowman will start May 1 in her new position.

