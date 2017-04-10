Helen Lowman has been hired as nonprofit Keep America Beautiful's new CEO and president.
Nonprofit Keep America Beautiful announced Tuesday the hiring of a new president and CEO, Helen Lowman , who served in several positions in President Barack Obama 's administration. Lowman will start May 1 in her new position.
