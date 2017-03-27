Health care defeat means GOP risks bl...

Health care defeat means GOP risks blame in '18 elections

The crash of the House Republican health care bill may well have transformed an issue the party has long used to bash Democrats into the GOP's own political nightmare. Since former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul was enacted in 2010, Republicans have blamed Democrats for rising premiums and diminished choices of insurers and doctors in many markets.

