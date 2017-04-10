Harder on Russia and softer on China, Trump's views are evolving
Once soft on Russia and hard on China, President Donald Trump rapidly reversed course in the last weeks, concluding there's more business to be done with Beijing than with Moscow. Trump's evolving views on those two world powers have brought the U.S. back into alignment with former President Barack Obama's pattern of "great power" politics.
#1 18 hrs ago
Thanks for the play by play. The football fans are content.
What about jobs?
“Watching The Children Rant”
#2 15 hrs ago
Well it took Obama 8 years to kill employment and good jobs and made them part time or minimum wage. You want Trump to bring them all back in days. You really are just another hypocrite.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
#4 12 hrs ago
The recent successful talks of president Trump with China President Xi proved that China is interested in being good friend of American people against the North Korean threat. On the other hand, talks by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with Ex KGB rogue killer Putin who poison his opponents proved his support to the evil jihadist Mozlem brother Butcher Syrian dictator Assad and the Iranian terrorists and nuke regime of Khomeini that keeps Assad in power which proved that Putin is our enemy and not a friend that can be ever trusted. WMD bomb evidently, the rogue communist fanatic dictatorial regime of Kim Jung Un who can order killing of his own North Korean family members or close personnel in a matter of two seconds decision should scare President Trump and VP Pence together with our brave US Troops in South Korea and our allies in Japan. President Trump was right to send US strong Armada of Aircraft carrier with hundred of aircrafts, our sophisticated nuke submarines and our cruise missile launching ships to the Korean Peninsula, aiming to punish the North Korean regime for its nuke tests which present major danger to hundreds of millions of Americans and their allies and to the peace in the world. Enough is enough with crazy madmen in roué countries such as North Korea, Syria, Iran who use WMDs to kill innocent women and children as evil means to push their evil Jihadist Mozlem Brother and communistic world order that will destroy the world that we know. President Trump as the leader of the new world will not hesitate to stop the North Korean, Syrian and Iranian provocation with American bombs without any hesitance as he vowed to protect the American people and the rule of international law and peace in the world.
#8 7 hrs ago
Does this mean that the draft dodger in chief gets hard for Xi Jinping but soft for Putin?
