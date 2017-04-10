Gorsuch takes Supreme Court seat afte...

Gorsuch takes Supreme Court seat after divisive confirmation

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. With a divisive confirmation process behind him, Gorsuch is about to take his place as the nation's newest Supreme Court justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Dr Guru 239,882
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min Cheech the Conser... 1,514,983
News Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ... 31 min duck you 24
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 1 hr Ms Sassy 21
News Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co... 2 hr Dawn 97
News Barack Obama to attend charity fundraiser in fi... 2 hr Retribution 68
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 4 hr Retribution 13
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,205,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC