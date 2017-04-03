GOP health deal elusive as House to t...

GOP health deal elusive as House to take Easter break

12 hrs ago

The White House and House Republicans appear short of a last-ditch deal on their long-promised repeal of Barack Obama's health care law. And in an unexpected twist, "Obamacare" - never very popular - seems to be rising in public opinion polls.

Chicago, IL

