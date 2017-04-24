'Goofy,' 'Unbecoming': fromer U.S. am...

'Goofy,' 'Unbecoming': fromer U.S. ambassadors blast Trump over Canada

A pair of former American ambassadors to Canada have criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his string of remarks about the northern neighbour, calling it counter-productive to seriously resolving trade issues. Barack Obama's last envoy to Ottawa said the occasional disagreement is inevitable in a trade relationship worth C$841-billion annually - and it's unhelpful to wail about it through the media.

