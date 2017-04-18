Fresh Air Weekend: Obama's White House; 'A Quiet Passion'; Updating The Dictionary
Alyssa Mastromonaco sits with President Barack Obama aboard Air Force One in 2012. Mastromonaco served as the president's director of scheduling and advance from 2009 until 2011, then became his deputy chief of staff for operations from 2011 until 2014.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,520,449
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|8 min
|AND THE WINNER IS...
|8,366
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|15 min
|Using Pharts
|24,307
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|1 hr
|Fit2Serve
|18
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|1 hr
|swampmudd
|1,459
|Forty-six US attorneys hired by Barack Obama ar...
|1 hr
|Chilli J
|117
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Saint Donald
|240,287
