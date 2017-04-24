Freedom Caucus backs GOP health bill ...

Freedom Caucus backs GOP health bill but there is opposition from the moderates

The conservative House Freedom Caucus announced its support Wednesday for a newly revised GOP health care bill, a month after the group's opposition forced Republican leaders to pull the legislation in an embarrassing retreat. The group's support, while significant, does not necessarily guarantee passage of the Republican bill to partially repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

