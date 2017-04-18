Former WH staffer: Obama still Democr...

Former WH staffer: Obama still Democratic Party leader

14 hrs ago

Though recent vacation photos show Barack Obama basking in the warm sun of retirement, while jet-skiing away any political worries, his former staffer alludes to a second act. "He'll be back but if there was anyone who deserved a vacation, it was those two," says Alyssa Mastromonaco, referring to the now-former President and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

