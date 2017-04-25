Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir
There are 2 comments on the The Republic story from 8 hrs ago, titled Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir. In it, The Republic reports that:
Former U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power is writing a memoir about her transition from writing a Pulitzer Prize-winning condemnation of foreign policy to becoming a leading public advocate for the government. Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishing, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it had acquired Power's "The Education of an Idealist."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,176
NYC
|
#2 4 hrs ago
mistake: Should read Samantha Power
|
#3 53 min ago
Samantha Powers was nothing but a proposed social justice advocate for Obama. She proved phony in her public refusal to recognize the Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey because of Obama's close affiliation with the Muslim World. So now she wants to make good by beating the humanitarian drum, with fellow hollow Democrats.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|JJ Huckleberry
|1,521,827
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|True Judment
|8,474
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|31 min
|Fit2Serve
|67
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|32 min
|RustyS
|55
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|35 min
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|36 min
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|36 min
|spocko
|1,531
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC