For Trump, no qualms in embracing autocratic leaders
President Donald Trump congratulated Turkey's president for sweeping up more power. He hailed Egypt's strongman leader as a "fantastic guy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,518,012
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|29 min
|WHAT
|36,875
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|37 min
|Just Think
|8,191
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|43 min
|District 1
|240,191
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|46 min
|Truth is might
|24,284
|First protected DREAMer is deported under Trump
|1 hr
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|5 hr
|Truthometer
|244
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC