First months of Trump, GOP Congress produce few victories

President Donald Trump is approaching the end of his first 100 days in office without having signed a single major bill into law. Trump's top priority - repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's landmark health care law - ran aground in the House in spite of Republican opposition to "Obamacare," the first time in recent memory that a newly elected president's first big initiative had imploded so spectacularly.

