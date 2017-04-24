FILE - In this March 30, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy ...
In this March 30, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|JJ Huckleberry
|1,521,827
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|13 min
|True Judment
|8,474
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|31 min
|Fit2Serve
|67
|Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago...
|32 min
|RustyS
|55
|Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11)
|35 min
|Aurora Colorado
|6
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|36 min
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|36 min
|spocko
|1,531
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC