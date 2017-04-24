FILE - In this March 30, 2017 file ph...

FILE - In this March 30, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

In this March 30, 2017 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min JJ Huckleberry 1,521,827
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 13 min True Judment 8,474
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 31 min Fit2Serve 67
News Obama meets with at-risk youth ahead of Chicago... 32 min RustyS 55
News Obama thanking Navy SEALs who raided bin Laden (May '11) 35 min Aurora Colorado 6
News This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous... 36 min He Named Me Black... 4
News Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit... 36 min spocko 1,531
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC