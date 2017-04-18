Feds practice Ebola evacuations despite past Trump criticism
Donald Trump railed against President Barack Obama's decision to bring patients with Ebola to the United States for treatment in 2014. Now that Trump is president, his administration is preparing for similar, and possibly larger-scale, evacuations.
