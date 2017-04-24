Fears of losing pre-existing conditions protection under GOP
From cancer to addiction, doctors and patient groups are warning that the latest Republican health care bill would gut hard-won protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions. Some GOP moderates who may seal the legislation's fate are echoing those concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Pete
|1,523,663
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|23 min
|OneWomynRiot
|74
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Dr Guru
|240,420
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|1 hr
|Really Bites
|8,557
|Trump isn't going to get the health care victor...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|10
|How many of President Donald Trump's tweets inc...
|2 hr
|anonymous
|4
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Texas farts r good
|24,311
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC