FBI monitored former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page on Russia

The FBI obtained a warrant to monitor President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, Carter Page, last summer on suspicions he knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of Moscow, The Washington Post is reporting. The FBI and Justice Department obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to monitor the communications of Page, who has called himself a junior member of Trump's foreign policy advisory team, as part of their investigation into possible ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, the newspaper says, citing unnamed law enforcement and other US officials.

