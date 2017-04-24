Experts: Long road ahead for Trump of...

Experts: Long road ahead for Trump offshore drilling order

President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to find new ocean expanses in the Atlantic and the Arctic for offshore drilling is unlikely to reach its goals anytime soon, but instead will kick off a yearslong review and a legal battle. The day before his 100th in office, Trump took his step Friday toward dismantling a key part of Barack Obama's environmental legacy.

