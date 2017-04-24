Experts: Long road ahead for Trump offshore drilling order
President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to find new ocean expanses in the Atlantic and the Arctic for offshore drilling is unlikely to reach its goals anytime soon, but instead will kick off a yearslong review and a legal battle. The day before his 100th in office, Trump took his step Friday toward dismantling a key part of Barack Obama's environmental legacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Absent glitter and Trump, journalists honor pre...
|37 min
|anonymous
|7
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|240,421
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Ssgt Flinchloe
|1,524,004
|Monument review includes oceans, tribal lands a...
|2 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|3
|U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim...
|3 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|17
|Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen...
|4 hr
|joe
|128
|Winners and losers from President Trump's first...
|8 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC