Exclusive: Trump complains Saudis not...

Exclusive: Trump complains Saudis not paying fair share for U.S. defense

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

President Donald Trump complained on Thursday that U.S. ally Saudi Arabia was not treating the United States fairly and Washington was losing a "tremendous amount of money" defending the kingdom. In an interview with Reuters, Trump confirmed his administration was in talks about possible visits to Saudi Arabia and Israel in the second half of May. He is due to make his first trip abroad as president for a May 25 NATO summit in Brussels and could add other stops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min RoxLo 1,523,522
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 14 min Go Trump 8,553
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 21 min Justice Dale 240,396
News U.S. appeals court grants Trump request on clim... 27 min spud 3
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) 1 hr Tm Cln 23
News Donald Trump on first 100 days: It's a differen... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 69
News Trump isn't going to get the health care victor... 3 hr FireyFellow44 7
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC