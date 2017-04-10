EPA emerges as major target after Trump solicits policy advice from industry - Sun, 16 Apr 2017 PST

In this March 28, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump, accompanied by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, third from left, and Vice President Mike Pence, right, signs an Energy Independence Executive Order at EPA headquarters in Washington. The GOP-led Congress is using a largely unknown but highly effective legislative tool that allows a simple majority in the House and Senate to overturn regulations that often took years to craft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.