[Election 2017] Korea's Obama or Trum...

[Election 2017] Korea's Obama or Trump? Candidates emulate celebrity politicians

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Name celebrity politicians of the world. Whether it be Trump, Obama or Merkel, you'll find them in South Korea's presidential race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min No Surprize 1,514,604
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 9 min Kintaka Moobi 80
News Senate approves Trump's Supreme Court nominee N... 10 min Retribution 24
News Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progre... 13 min Denny CranesPlace 9
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 19 min Denny CranesPlace 7
News Lynch: Americans must come before president, Co... 28 min Denny CranesPlace 71
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr Tm Cln 7,877
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,909 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC