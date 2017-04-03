Egypta s el-Sissi and Americaa s Trum...

Egypta s el-Sissi and Americaa s Trump: A common language?

9 hrs ago

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a former general who was elected but rules with a heavy hand, may find a kindred spirit in Donald Trump when the two meet on Monday. The two first met in September at New York's Plaza Hotel, with the U.S. president calling el-Sissi "a fantastic guy" and proclaiming "good chemistry" in a meeting that boosted a struggling candidate short on foreign policy experience.

