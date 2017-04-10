Donald Trump Is Methodically Undoing ...

Donald Trump Is Methodically Undoing Barack Obama's Policies. Bit by Bit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Time

From abortion to energy to climate change and personal investments, Trump is keeping his promises in methodically overturning regulations and policies adopted when Barack Obama was president. Trump recently failed to fulfill his pledge to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which continues to stand as Obama's most recognizable domestic policy achievement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min USAsince1680 1,511,937
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 10 min Reich Wingers bra... 7,666
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 42 min chazmo 36,857
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 239,867
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 2 hr FormerParatrooper 321
News Trump talks healthcare with Republican critic o... 3 hr He Named Me Black... 3
News Egypt's el-Sissi and America's Trump: A common ... 3 hr He Named Me Black... 2
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 280,033,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC