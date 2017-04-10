Cutting Trump slack: Voters forgive reversals _ to a point

The president's recent shifts in position on big foreign policy issues have got his supporters pondering: Are the reversals worth a mere shrug of the shoulders, or are they a cause for greater concern. Where critics see a flip-flopper, many Trump voters see the kind of recalibrating that's to be expected from any new president, even more so for the first in history to land in the Oval Office without any government or military experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.