Crowd shouts a You Liea at Joe Wilson, who shouted at Obama
The South Carolina representative who shouted "You Lie" at President Barack Obama during a joint session of Congress was on the receiving end of the same words in his district this week. U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson heard plenty of boos and chants of "You Lie" during a town hall Monday in Graniteville.
