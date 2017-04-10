Coal miner Peabody emerging from bankruptcy
The nation's largest coal producer, Peabody Energy Corp., said Monday that it has emerged from bankruptcy protection after a year. The St. Louis company said it reduced costs and slashed its debt load by more than $5 billion in the past year.
