Coal miner Peabody emerging from bankruptcy

12 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The nation's largest coal producer, Peabody Energy Corp., said Monday that it has emerged from bankruptcy protection after a year. The St. Louis company said it reduced costs and slashed its debt load by more than $5 billion in the past year.

