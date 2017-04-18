Chair of the most powerful House committee just said he's not...
Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chair of the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced Wednesday he would not seek reelection in 2018. "After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," Chaffetz wrote on Facebook .
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|copout
|1,518,994
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|3 min
|INFIDEL
|8,220
|Is Trump religious? Who cares?
|8 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|28
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|9 min
|Into The Night
|36,888
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|23 min
|PUTIN
|1,418
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|49 min
|huntcoyotes
|102
|France's Macron has call with Obama ahead of el...
|1 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
