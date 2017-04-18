Chair of the most powerful House comm...

Chair of the most powerful House committee just said he's not...

Read more: SFGate

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chair of the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced Wednesday he would not seek reelection in 2018. "After long consultation with my family and prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018," Chaffetz wrote on Facebook .

