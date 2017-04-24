CA weighs huge health care remake-dumping insure

CA weighs huge health care remake-dum...

A proposal considered by California lawmakers would substantially remake the health care system of the nation's most populous state by eliminating insurance companies and guaranteeing coverage for everyone. The idea known as single-payer health care has long been popular on the left and is getting a new look in California as President Donald Trump struggles to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.

