Border turns quiet under Trump amid s...

Border turns quiet under Trump amid steep drop in arrests

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this April 1, 2017, photo, a man in Nogales, Ariz., talks to his daughter and her mother who are standing on the other side of the border fence in Nogales, Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says arrests of people entering the United States illegally across the Mexican border plummeted in March 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Henry 1,512,708
News Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13) 9 min Failed GOP indicm... 2
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 9 min Jim-ca 7,759
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 18 min Jacques Ottawa 240,015
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 23 min FormerParatrooper 370
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... 23 min kuda 60
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) 29 min Mad as Hell 23
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC