Border turns quiet under Trump amid steep drop in arrests
In this April 1, 2017, photo, a man in Nogales, Ariz., talks to his daughter and her mother who are standing on the other side of the border fence in Nogales, Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says arrests of people entering the United States illegally across the Mexican border plummeted in March 2017.
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,512,708
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|9 min
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|9 min
|Jim-ca
|7,759
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|18 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|240,015
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|23 min
|FormerParatrooper
|370
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|23 min
|kuda
|60
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|29 min
|Mad as Hell
|23
