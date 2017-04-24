Big unwind begins: Republicans target crisis financial rules
Emboldened by a business-friendly president, Republicans in Congress are moving to unwind the stricter regulations that took effect after the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. A House committee takes up legislation Wednesday that would defang the tighter rules.
