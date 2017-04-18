Bernie Sanders stands by anti-abortio...

Bernie Sanders stands by anti-abortion mayoral candidate

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday stood by his decision to back a Democratic candidate whose record on abortion has drawn fire from many in the party. Late last week, Sanders joined Omaha mayoral candidate Heath Mello for a rally supporting his bid to oust Republican incumbent Jean Stothert as leader of the largest city in Nebraska.

Chicago, IL

