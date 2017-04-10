BBB: Latest phone scam uses Obama's, Clinton's voices
If you get a call from Barack Obama or Hilliary Clinton, hang up. That's because a scam is using the recorded voices of the former president and Democratic presidential nominee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 min
|FormerParatrooper
|479
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Henry
|1,515,250
|Unpublished Manuscript Reveals Obama Called Ame...
|7 min
|TruthBeTold
|26
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|10 min
|Retribution
|96
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Justice Dale
|239,901
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Were just afraid
|86
|Top Trump adviser: US seeks both to oust Assad ...
|2 hr
|Swedenforever of ...
|31
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC