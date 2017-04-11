Barack Obama to Represent US in Berlin, Meeting with Merkel
Barack Obama is entering the political arena once again. The former president is scheduled to sit down with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin for a panel discussion about democracy in May. "Being Involved in Democracy: Taking on Responsibility Locally and Globally" will be held on the same day President Donald Trump starts his summer tour of Europe, meeting with NATO leaders in neighboring Brussels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Barack Obama Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump supporters cheer his combative stance wit...
|6 min
|southern at heart
|1,300
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|16 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,298
|Tillersona s Moscow talks hinge on new US lever...
|16 min
|anonymous
|1
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|26 min
|Dwight Antonio Ei...
|7,885
|Unpublished Manuscript Reveals Obama Called Ame...
|44 min
|WONDERFUL NEWS
|34
|Congress goes on break, Trump awaits big progre...
|3 hr
|Retribution
|68
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|3 hr
|duck you
|107
Find what you want!
Search Barack Obama Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC