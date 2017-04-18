Argentine lemon ban Trump protectioni...

Argentine lemon ban Trump protectionism or sanitary measure?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

President Donald Trump appears to have soured on Argentine lemons - at least on his predecessor's decision to end a 16-year ban on imports of the fruit. In December, President Barack Obama's administration said it would lift the ban on Argentine lemons, which had been imposed following complaints by producers in California that they carried diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Barack Obama Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min VetnorsGate 1,518,582
News White House says Iran still complying with nucl... 28 min Fcvk tRump 1
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 hr Gotti 8,205
News Nation-Now 47 mins ago 7:57 p.m.First protected... 3 hr Joe Tribbiani 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr District 1 240,224
News Is Trump religious? Who cares? 4 hr Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 5 hr Waikiki murderers 36,884
See all Barack Obama Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Barack Obama Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC