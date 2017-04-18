Argentine lemon ban Trump protectionism or sanitary measure?
President Donald Trump appears to have soured on Argentine lemons - at least on his predecessor's decision to end a 16-year ban on imports of the fruit. In December, President Barack Obama's administration said it would lift the ban on Argentine lemons, which had been imposed following complaints by producers in California that they carried diseases.
